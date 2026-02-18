Geneva talks resume between US, Ukraine and Russia

Talks between the United States, Ukraine and Russia have resumed in Geneva, a source close to the discussions has said. The delegations met again on Wednesday morning at the Intercontinental Hotel.

On Tuesday evening, six hours of political and military talks ended without any public statement from either side. Later, the US envoy Steve Witkoff said on social media that the discussions had produced “significant progress”.

A source close to the Russian delegation described the exchanges as “very tense”. Before the talks began, the head of the Ukrainian delegation, Rustem Oumerov, said he did not have “excessive expectations”. US President Donald Trump has been putting pressure on Kyiv, calling for a “swift” agreement.

The Russian delegation, led by former culture minister Vladimir Medinski, said the issue of the territories in eastern Ukraine would be discussed. Moscow wants to regain control of the entire Donbas, including areas not held by its forces, while Kyiv is said to be willing only to consider a possible free trade zone.

Ukraine said that security and humanitarian issues would be on the agenda. Several national security advisers from European countries were seen in the hotel corridors on Tuesday.

The talks are taking place as fighting continues on the ground. Ukrainian authorities condemned Russian attacks just hours before the talks were due to begin in Geneva on Tuesday.

