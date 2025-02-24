US-Russia talks on Ukraine: peace or appeasement?

EPA

On the third anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Inside Geneva has some big questions about the US-Russia talks this week on ending the war in Ukraine.

2 minutes

Imogen Foulkes Imogen Foulkes reports from Geneva for SWI swissinfo.ch as well as the BBC. Other language: 1 EN original Русский ru Переговоры США и России по Украине: мир или умиротворение агрессора? Read more: Переговоры США и России по Украине: мир или умиротворение агрессора?

“Is this really a peace deal or is it just a deal about money? Or is it even some kind of capitulation or a power grab?” asks Inside Geneva host Imogen Foulkes.

What does US President Donald Trump want?

“Do you want to just stop the war, or do you want to win it? We don’t know what President Trump would consider a win. One suspects it’s a win that would be purely transactional in US interests,” says Nick Cumming-Bruce, contributor for the New York Times.

Who will have to make sure that peace is sustainable?

“The US will take the decisions together with Russia, with Putin, but who is going to do the real work afterwards? It is Europe,” adds Gunilla von Hall, correspondent for Svenska Dagbladet.

How can negotiations even take place without Ukraine?

“We will never be able to talk about peace and sustainable peace as long as the Ukrainians are not involved, because the grievances will remain,” says Laurent Sierro, journalist at the Swiss News Agency Keystone-ATS.

These are tough questions for the US, Europe and Ukraine. And what about the United Nations – does it have a role at all? Join us on Inside Geneva to find out.

Find out more about the ‘Inside Geneva’ podcast and our other Swiss podcasts in English here.

