Inside Geneva's final summer profile: ICRC physiotherapist Rieke Hayes

Photo of physiotherapists working in a tent in Gaza
Rieke Hayes / ICRC
Inside Geneva's final summer profile: ICRC physiotherapist Rieke Hayes
This week, in the final episode of our Summer Profiles series on the Inside Geneva podcast, host Imogen Foulkes talks to Irish physiotherapist Rieke Hayes, who now works in Gaza for the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

Imogen Foulkes

Inside Geneva

“I think I went into physio with the classic idea – I’d have a little clinic, do outpatients, you know, back pain, neck pain. Turns out I really, really didn’t enjoy that setting at all once I was in it,” says Hayes.

Her first posting was unexpected.

“I got this email: would you be willing to go to the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) in two weeks’ time? I didn’t know what DPRK was, so, yes, North Korea, and I went, of course, yes.” 

Now, she works in Gaza, treating patients with spinal injuries. 

“It’s very complicated for someone with a spinal injury to get off the ground and to mobilise with a walking frame – if they had one. But you don’t have a walking frame, you don’t have a wheelchair and you don’t have a raised bed. You’re in a tent and you might be sharing it with 20 relatives.” 

Can her patients recover, given the situation in Gaza?

“Many patients leave our hospital and I say: we did a good job, we’ve done the best we can. I don’t know if they’re still alive or if they’re still walking, but we do what we can. But yes, they’re very dependent on friends and family – if they have any left, of course.” 

Join host Imogen Foulkes on our Inside Geneva podcast for the full interview.

Find out more about the ‘Inside Geneva’ podcast and our other Swiss podcasts in English here.

