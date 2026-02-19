Next Ukraine war negotiations to take place in Switzerland: Zelensky

"I think the positive thing is that we had a meeting in Switzerland," Zelensky said, in reference to two days of talks in Geneva, which ended on Wednesday. Keystone / Martial Trezzini

According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, a new round of negotiations on the war in Ukraine is also expected to take place in Switzerland. He also stressed the importance of the negotiations process for Europe.

Keystone-SDA

“I just want to point out that the next meeting will also be held in Switzerland,” Zelensky said on Wednesday in an interview with British presenter Piers Morgan.

“I think the positive thing is that we had a meeting in Switzerland,” the president said. “I think that’s very important.” He also emphasised the importance of the negotiations process for Europe, the Italian news agency Ansa reported: “When there is war in Europe, we have to find a place, and people – Europeans – have to feel that this is an attack on us and on Europe.”

Earlier, the Ukrainian Prime Minister had criticised the results of two days of talks, which ended on Wednesday in Geneva, calling them insufficient. Even before the start of the second day of talks, Zelensky had accused the Russians of using delaying tactics in the negotiations mediated by the United States.

For nearly four years, Ukraine has been fighting off Russia’s full-scale invasion with assistance from Western allies. As the anniversary of the war approaches, no end appears to be in sight. On February 24, the war will enter its fifth year.

Translated from French with AI/gw

