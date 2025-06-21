UN warns of escalating crisis in Sudan as violence spreads

Sudan: UN warns of the effects of deterioration Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

The United Nations (UN) has warned of the devastating impact of escalating violence in Sudan’s North Darfur and Kordofan regions. Speaking in Geneva on Friday, UN Human Rights Chief Volker Türk urged all sides in the conflict to protect civilians.

3 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Soudan: l’ONU alerte contre les effets de la détérioration Original Read more: Soudan: l’ONU alerte contre les effets de la détérioration

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

On Sunday, paramilitaries from the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) launched an assault on El-Fasher following a prolonged siege. The attack echoes a similar offensive in April on a camp for displaced people, which left hundreds of civilians dead and was followed by reports of sexual violence.

+ Impunity is stalling all peace efforts in Sudan. Can it end?

In South Kordofan, civilians remain trapped as fighting continues between the army and the RSF over control of the town of al-Debibat. A fresh attack is also feared in a town in North Kordofan. According to the UN Human Rights Office, there have been reports of civilian casualties, kidnappings and looting.

“We know exactly where a further escalation of this conflict will lead,” said Türk. He urged all sides to protect civilians at “any cost”, including by allowing them to leave towns caught up in the fighting.

He once again urged influential states to press the warring parties to respect international humanitarian law and work towards a political solution. He also called on countries to stop supplying arms to Sudan.

+ Sudan: everything you need to know about the Geneva negotiations

More than two years into the conflict, tens of thousands of people have been killed, including at least 4,300 civilians last year, according to the UN. Some regions are now on the brink of famine.

Nearly 13 million people have been displaced, with over four million forced to flee the country. In total, 25 million people are facing severe hunger and 40% of the population urgently needs medical assistance. Tens of millions are in desperate need of humanitarian aid.

Translated from French with DeepL/sp

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch