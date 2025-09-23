United Nations denounces mock executions of Ukrainian prisoners

UN denounces mock executions of Ukrainian prisoners

The United Nations has condemned numerous abuses against Ukrainian civilians detained in territories controlled by the Russian army. In a report published in Geneva on Tuesday, it focuses in particular on mock executions.

The Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights issued its first assessment in 2023. In this second report on detentions in connection with the conflict, it again considers that torture and other abuses have been widely and systematically perpetrated by Russia.

A total of 215 released prisoners described being subjected to electric shocks, threats of violence against their relatives and themselves, and sexual violence. They also spoke of a lack of food and medicine.

The Office of the High Commissioner deplores the application of the Russian Criminal Code in the territories of eastern Ukraine, with Moscow violating its obligations under international humanitarian law (IHL). This situation has led to arbitrary detentions and concerns about enforced disappearances.

