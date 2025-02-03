Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
News
International Geneva

WHO boss launches defence against United States tirade


World Health Organization (WHO) Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has defended the institution against criticisms made by the departing United States.





US President Donald Trump has withdrawn support for WHO after launching a blistering attack on the organisation.

“We regret the decision and hope it will be reconsidered”, Tedros said at the start of WHO’s executive board meeting in Geneva on Monday.

The US criticises the WHO for not reforming fast enough. Tedros countered that recent years have seen “the most important and broadest” wave of change.

Another accusation is that the US bears a disproportionate financial burden. Tedros called on members to approve a 20% increase in compulsory contributions to reduce the weight of some donors.

In the face of allegations of mismanagement of the pandemic, he recalled the instruments launched. While Washington criticises the WHO for being subservient to China, it denies any political dependence on certain countries.

