Israeli officials criticize Harris’ call for end to Gaza war

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israeli officials criticized U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, the presumptive Democratic Party nominee for the presidency, after she said it was time for the war in Gaza to end given the suffering being caused by the fighting.

Harris’ remarks at a press conference following a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reflect the growing pressure on Netanyahu from different sides of the political spectrum to reach a deal with Hamas to end the fighting in Gaza.

“There has been hopeful movement in the talks to secure an agreement on this deal, and as I just told Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, it is time to get this deal done,” she said.

Netanyahu called for more U.S. military aid for Israel on Wednesday, saying that was the best way to restore peace to Gaza and secure the release of hostages held by Hamas.

An unnamed Israeli official said it was to be hoped that Harris’ comments would not be interpreted by Hamas as indicating a gap between the United States and Israel “and thus push a deal into the distance.”

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, the Republican Party nominee for the election in November, have also called for a swift end to the fighting, triggered by the attack on Israel by Hamas-led fighters last October.

Netanyahu is due to meet Trump later on Friday.

Both Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, leaders of two hardline religious nationalist parties whose support is vital for Netanyahu’s right-wing coalition, condemned Harris’ remarks.

“Madam candidate, there will be no cessation of hostilities,” Ben-Gvir wrote on the social media platform X.

Harris struck a more forceful tone in her remarks than Biden, who has himself pressed Netanyahu increasingly strongly to conclude an agreement with Hamas that would halt the fighting and bring Israeli hostages home.

She defended Israel’s right to defend itself but her remarks suggested she was losing patience with Netanyahu’s government.

“We cannot allow ourselves to be numb to the suffering and I will not be silent,” she said.