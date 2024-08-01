Japan Stock Selloff Halts Global Rally, Yen Gains: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Japanese stocks sunk by the most since 2020, with the yen rallying as traders braced for further interest rate hikes by the Bank of Japan. Oil climbed for a second day on Middle East tensions.

The equity losses in Japan contrasted with gains in Taiwan and South Korea after the Federal Reserve signaled on Wednesday it’s close to cutting rates in September. US index futures rose, adding to advances on Wall Street, as Meta Platforms Inc. reported better-than-expected sales after the close.

The diverging fortunes reflected how traders are positioning for the narrowing of US-Japan rates differentials after the two central bank decisions on Wednesday. After raising rates, Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said more increases will come if its price forecasts are met. Japan’s Topix index tumbled by almost 4% before paring, as the yen touched 148.51 against the dollar, the strongest it has been since March. The currency has gained almost 8% in the past month.

“The volatility of the yen has risen since the shifting Fed expectations after US CPI numbers on July 10,” said Societe Generale strategist Frank Benzimra. “The BOJ hike decision yesterday amplified the volatility. We see some carry trade starting to reverse. We are at inflection points. It doesn’t mean the end of the Japan bull market, but a pause, and importantly some shift back to domestic sectors.”

A Bloomberg index of dollar strength had its worst day since May on Wednesday, supporting a rally in emerging markets and Asian currencies excluding yen. The Malaysian ringgit strengthened to levels not seen in almost a year against the dollar, while the Thai baht traded at a four-month high.

“Most of the Asian currencies are likely to gain against the US dollar in the short term,” said Tomo Kinoshita, global market strategist at Invesco Asset Management Japan. “Given the volatility caused by the prospect of prolonged higher rates in the US from the start of this year, Asian markets had suffered from currency depreciation pressures, which prevented many Asian central banks from initiating rate cut moves.”

Treasuries fell in Asian trading to partly unwind a Wednesday rally, where yields tumbled some 10 basis points or more across the curve on Fed rate cut hopes. Australia and New Zealand yields fell Thursday, tracking gains for Treasuries in the prior session. Gains for US debt also reflected reports that Iran had ordered retaliation against Israel for the killing of a Hamas leader on its soil.

The report pushed Brent crude to break through $81 a barrel mark after jumping 3.6% in the previous session. Meanwhile, gold erased gains after trading near record high level.

Chinese stocks erased early advances following data showing a surprise July contraction in a key manufacturing gauge.

The pound was steady ahead of a Bank of England interest rate decision due later Thursday. The central bank is expected to reduce rates by 25 basis points, according to consensus forecasts compiled by Bloomberg, which would be the first cut since the start of the pandemic.

Federal Reserve

The changes in the Fed statement solidify a shift in tone among several policymakers, including Powell, recognizing growing risks to the labor market. They are also likely to reinforce expectations among economists and investors for a rate cut at the central bank’s Sept. 17-18 gathering.

“A somewhat dovish/more accommodative shift by the Fed appears to be risk on. So Asian assets may enjoy a lift from that rising tide,” said Vishnu Varathan, head of economics and strategy for Mizuho Bank Ltd. in Singapore.

Interest-rate swaps showed traders are still fully priced in a quarter point cut in September — and a total of almost 70 basis points worth of reductions for the year.

“The data has moved in Powell’s direction and now he’s getting ready to follow,” said David Russell at TradeStation. “Jobs data on Friday and CPI in two weeks are the next big items. If those go well, we could get clearer messaging from Powell at Jackson Hole in late August.”

Key events this week:

Eurozone S&P Global Eurozone Manufacturing PMI, unemployment, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, ISM Manufacturing, Thursday

Amazon, Apple earnings, Thursday

Bank of England rate decision, Thursday

US employment, factory orders, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.6% as of 12:34 p.m. Tokyo time

Nikkei 225 futures (OSE) fell 3.1%

Japan’s Topix fell 3.4%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.5%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.4%

The Shanghai Composite fell 0.2%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures were little changed

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.9%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0833

The Japanese yen rose 0.4% to 149.44 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2311 per dollar

The Australian dollar fell 0.2% to $0.6531

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.8% to $64,034.76

Ether fell 1% to $3,188.16

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.05%

Japan’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 1.025%

Australia’s 10-year yield declined five basis points to 4.06%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.6% to $78.37 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.2% to $2,443.28 an ounce

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.