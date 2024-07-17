King Charles sets out new Labour government’s priorities

reuters_tickers

2 minutes

By Andrew MacAskill, Elizabeth Piper and Alistair Smout

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s King Charles began setting out Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s legislative agenda on Wednesday, promising a government of service focused on the principles of security, fairness and opportunity for all.

In a ceremony full of pageantry, before an audience of robed lords and lawmakers, Charles read out the laws the government is prioritising after Starmer’s centre-left Labour Party won a large majority at this month’s election.

The package of more than 35 bills will focus on growing the economy, reforming planning laws to make it easier to build homes and speeding up the delivery of major infrastructure projects, improving transport and creating jobs.

The king’s speech, written by the government, also tried to set a new tone to British politics, promoting service rather than self interest, something that Labour says took root over 14 years of often chaotic Conservative Party rule.

“My government will govern in service to the country,” said Charles, wearing a crimson and white robe and the Imperial State crown.

“My government’s legislative programme will be mission-led and based on the principles of security, fairness and opportunity for all.”

Starmer won one of the largest parliamentary majorities in modern British history on July 4, making him the most powerful national leader since former prime minister Tony Blair.

But he faces a number of daunting challenges, including improving struggling public services with little room for more spending.