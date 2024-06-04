Kremlin calls Microsoft Paris disinformation allegations ‘absolute slander’

MOSCOW (Reuters) – The Kremlin on Tuesday described allegations by Microsoft that Russia has stepped up an online disinformation campaign taking aim at France and the upcoming Paris Olympics as “absolute slander”.

Microsoft said in a blog post published on Sunday that the campaign, which it said included falsified news websites and a feature-length documentary film, was specifically designed to denigrate the reputation of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and create the impression that the summer games will be marred by violence.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the criticism had no substance behind it.