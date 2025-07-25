The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Swiss Abroad
Top stories
See all Swiss abroad stories
Stay in touch with Switzerland

Lagarde’s ECB Diary Shows She Did Meet WEF Chief Schwab in April

This content was published on
2 minutes

(Bloomberg) — European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde’s official diary confirms that she did meet Klaus Schwab in April, in an encounter that he claims was focused on her early resignation.

She spoke to the then-chairman of the World Economic Forum on April 14, according to a list of her engagements published by the ECB on its website on Friday, in line with its customary three-month delay for revealing such information. 

Schwab highlighted the meeting in an interview with the Financial Times in May, where he described visiting Lagarde in Frankfurt. By his account, they discussed the prospect that she could leave the ECB before the end of her term in October 2027 to succeed him at the helm of the Geneva-based organization.

The ECB’s diary lists the “latest economic and financial developments” as the topic of the meeting. 

Asked about the encounter — and whether she had contemplated an early exit — at a June 5 press conference, Lagarde didn’t directly address the matter. Her response focused on her resolve to see out her presidency.

“I’m fully determined to deliver my mission and I’m determined to complete my term,” Lagarde said. “I regret to tell you that you’re not about to see the back of me.”    

Schwab, the founder of the WEF, said on April 4 that he was planning to step down as chair of its board of trustees by January 2027. Just 17 days later, on Easter Monday, he announced his immediate departure amid accusations of financial misconduct and a clash with the Forum’s directors. He denies any wrongdoing.

Lagarde has been a member on the WEF’s board of trustees since 2011, a role that officially qualifies her to succeed Schwab. Media — including Bloomberg — reported that the 69-year-old Frenchwoman had been courted by the organization. 

–With assistance from Mark Schroers.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Céline Stegmüller

Do you have Swiss ancestors? Are you planning to visit where they lived in Switzerland?

We’d love to hear more about your genealogical research.

Join the discussion
27 Likes
31 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Anand Chandrasekhar

Have you experienced food shortages or food price spikes in your country recently?

The rise in conflicts, unpredictable weather and economic shocks have made food supply chains more vulnerable to disruption.

Join the discussion
1 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

Train vs plane: would you take a direct train between London and Geneva?

Eurostar is planning to run direct trains from Britain to Germany and Switzerland from the early 2030s. Would you favour the train over the plane? If not, why not?

Join the discussion
23 Likes
17 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR