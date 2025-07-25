Lagarde’s ECB Diary Shows She Did Meet WEF Chief Schwab in April

(Bloomberg) — European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde’s official diary confirms that she did meet Klaus Schwab in April, in an encounter that he claims was focused on her early resignation.

She spoke to the then-chairman of the World Economic Forum on April 14, according to a list of her engagements published by the ECB on its website on Friday, in line with its customary three-month delay for revealing such information.

Schwab highlighted the meeting in an interview with the Financial Times in May, where he described visiting Lagarde in Frankfurt. By his account, they discussed the prospect that she could leave the ECB before the end of her term in October 2027 to succeed him at the helm of the Geneva-based organization.

The ECB’s diary lists the “latest economic and financial developments” as the topic of the meeting.

Asked about the encounter — and whether she had contemplated an early exit — at a June 5 press conference, Lagarde didn’t directly address the matter. Her response focused on her resolve to see out her presidency.

“I’m fully determined to deliver my mission and I’m determined to complete my term,” Lagarde said. “I regret to tell you that you’re not about to see the back of me.”

Schwab, the founder of the WEF, said on April 4 that he was planning to step down as chair of its board of trustees by January 2027. Just 17 days later, on Easter Monday, he announced his immediate departure amid accusations of financial misconduct and a clash with the Forum’s directors. He denies any wrongdoing.

Lagarde has been a member on the WEF’s board of trustees since 2011, a role that officially qualifies her to succeed Schwab. Media — including Bloomberg — reported that the 69-year-old Frenchwoman had been courted by the organization.

