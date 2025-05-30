Lauber Family Office Eyes Three Stockholm Listings This Year

2 minutes

(Bloomberg) — The Lauber family’s investment firm is working on listing three portfolio companies in Stockholm this year, as the heirs to a real estate fortune seek to take advantage of liquid Nordic markets.

The wealthy Swiss clan’s Infinitas Capital is planning to float e-commerce aggregator Kanaan Sellers Group and Miami-based edtech business Storypod in Sweden this year, co-founder Robin Lauber said in an interview.

Kanaan and Storypod will both be listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in the fourth quarter, he said, with each company targeting a valuation of about €40 million ($45 million) each.

“Turbulence in US markets and relative EU stability are further elevating the general appeal of European markets,” Lauber said.

These IPOs are in addition to that of HausVorteil, which is considering going public in Germany at a valuation of €35 million to €50 million, Bloomberg News reported last year. Infinitas now plans to pursue a dual listing for HausVorteil, with the company first listing in Germany between August and September and subsequently listing depositary receipts on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm, according to Lauber.

“The Nordic capital markets — especially in Sweden — offer the depth, flexibility and investor appetite that many of Europe’s other financial centers are currently lacking,” he said. “For capital-efficient companies looking to scale, we believe that it is a smart place to be right now.”

Being listed will give the Infinitas-backed companies “strategic firepower” for acquisitions, he said, especially “with valuations now favoring buyers, and a number of e-commerce businesses facing distress.”

