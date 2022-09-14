Legal complaints issued after hot coal stunt backfires

Firewalking is practised in many countries as a trial of courage or rite of passage. Keystone / How Hwee Young

Office workers who were scorched by hot coals during a team bonding exercise are suing the organisers of the event for criminal negligence.

This content was published on September 14, 2022 - 19:14

swissinfo.ch/mga

Twenty five people were treated for burns at the corporate get-togetherExternal link on the shores of Lake Zurich in June. Thirteen of their number were hospitalised with more serious injuries.

The affected workers were given three months to file criminal complaints. On Wednesday, Zurich police confirmed that several complaints had been received, without giving an exact number.

Those who live in different cantons may have filed complaints with their local police. Prosecutors will now decide whether to lay charges of criminal negligence.

The event organiser said in June that none of the participants were forced to walk over hot coals and that it had waited for coals to cool to 500 degrees, which is lower than the 700 degrees normally considered safe for the activity.

Firewalking involves walking barefoot over a bed of hot embers or stones. It is practised in many parts of the world as a rite of passage or test of strength or courage.

Articles in this story Why Switzerland matters for the tropical forests

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative