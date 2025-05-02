Swiss house prices rise 4% in a year

Buying a house in Switzerland is getting more expensive, +4% in one year

The cost of buying a home in Switzerland rose by 4.1% year-on-year in the last quarter and by 0.7% compared to the previous three months, according to the Federal Statistical Office.

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Italiano it Comprare casa in Svizzera costa sempre di più, +4% in un anno Original Read more: Comprare casa in Svizzera costa sempre di più, +4% in un anno

The latest Residential Property Price Index (RPI) stands at 121.1 points. Single-family houses showed an annual increase of 3.6%, flats 4.6%, while on a quarterly basis the changes are +1.5% and +0.1% respectively.

The IMPI is a fairly new indicator: it is calculated from the third quarter of 2020 (with data going back as far as the second quarter of 2019) on the basis of an average of 8,000 transactions recorded throughout Switzerland.

The FSO refers to information from the country’s 28 largest mortgage institutions, which cover a large share of the market as the vast majority of real estate sales are financed through a mortgage.

Translated from Italian by DeepL/mga

