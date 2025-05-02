Swiss house prices rise 4% in a year

The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
News
Life & Aging

Buying a house in Switzerland is getting more expensive, +4% in one year Keystone-SDA
Generated with artificial intelligence.
The cost of buying a home in Switzerland rose by 4.1% year-on-year in the last quarter and by 0.7% compared to the previous three months, according to the Federal Statistical Office.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

The latest Residential Property Price Index (RPI) stands at 121.1 points. Single-family houses showed an annual increase of 3.6%, flats 4.6%, while on a quarterly basis the changes are +1.5% and +0.1% respectively.

+ How bad is Switzerland’s housing shortage?

The IMPI is a fairly new indicator: it is calculated from the third quarter of 2020 (with data going back as far as the second quarter of 2019) on the basis of an average of 8,000 transactions recorded throughout Switzerland.

The FSO refers to information from the country’s 28 largest mortgage institutions, which cover a large share of the market as the vast majority of real estate sales are financed through a mortgage.

Translated from Italian by DeepL/mga

How we work

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. A journalist then briefly reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out the short survey below to help us understand your needs.

