Swiss house prices rise 4% in a year

The latest Residential Property Price Index (RPI) stands at 121.1 points. Single-family houses showed an annual increase of 3.6%, flats 4.6%, while on a quarterly basis the changes are +1.5% and +0.1% respectively.
The IMPI is a fairly new indicator: it is calculated from the third quarter of 2020 (with data going back as far as the second quarter of 2019) on the basis of an average of 8,000 transactions recorded throughout Switzerland.
The FSO refers to information from the country’s 28 largest mortgage institutions, which cover a large share of the market as the vast majority of real estate sales are financed through a mortgage.
Swiss property prices rose almost 2% in 2024
Buying a home is increasingly expensive in Switzerland, with the cost of homeownership rising an average 1.7% in 2024.
