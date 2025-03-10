Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
News
Life & Aging

Over 100 flights cancelled in Switzerland due to strikes in Germany

Since midnight, employees from the public sector of airport operators, ground handling services and aviation security have been on strike in various wage disputes, a spokesperson for the union confirmed to the German Press Agency (DPA). Keystone-SDA
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Due to strikes at airports in Germany, 66 flights were cancelled at Zurich airport on Monday. From Geneva, all 14 flights heading to Germany were cancelled, according to the Geneva airport website.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

In all, 34 arrivals and 32 departures have been cancelled in Zurich, an airport spokesperson told Swiss news agency Keystone-SDA. The airlines concerned are SWISS, Easyjet, Eurowings and Lufthansa. Flights were scheduled to depart from, or arrive in, Berlin, Hamburg, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt and Hanover.

At the EuroAirport in Basel, 10 departures and 11 arrivals were cancelled on Monday, according to the airport website.

Most flights were cancelled 24 hours in advance. Passengers have been advised by the airlines not to travel to the airport. The Zurich airport advises passengers to check the status of their flight in advance.

Adapted from French with DeepL/gw

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

News

