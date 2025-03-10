Over 100 flights cancelled in Switzerland due to strikes in Germany

In all, 34 arrivals and 32 departures have been cancelled in Zurich, an airport spokesperson told Swiss news agency Keystone-SDA. The airlines concerned are SWISS, Easyjet, Eurowings and Lufthansa. Flights were scheduled to depart from, or arrive in, Berlin, Hamburg, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt and Hanover.
At the EuroAirport in Basel, 10 departures and 11 arrivals were cancelled on Monday, according to the airport website.
Most flights were cancelled 24 hours in advance. Passengers have been advised by the airlines not to travel to the airport. The Zurich airport advises passengers to check the status of their flight in advance.
