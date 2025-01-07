Flu cases soar in Switzerland

Seasonal flu continues to gain ground Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

New data from the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) shows that flu cases doubled in Switzerland between mid and late December last year.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr La grippe saisonnière continue de gagner du terrain Original Read more: La grippe saisonnière continue de gagner du terrain

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

In the last week of December 2024, 12.71 cases of influenza per 100,000 people were reported to the FOPH. The wave began three weeks earlier.

At the same time, the number of reported Covid-19 cases fell steadily from 7.74 to 5.42 cases per 100,000 people in the last three weeks of December. The Covid-19 wave seems to have passed its peak. In absolute figures, more than twice as many cases of influenza as Covid-19 were recorded in the last week of December.

More

More Seasonal flu on the rise and Covid on the wane in Switzerland This content was published on Cases of seasonal flu have doubled in a short space of time while Covid-19 appears to be on the wane in Switzerland. Read more: Seasonal flu on the rise and Covid on the wane in Switzerland

These trends have also been observed for respiratory viruses, including influenza and Covid-19, in wastewater in most regions of Switzerland. Around 26.4% of viruses detected at the end of December were influenza viruses, and 10.9% were coronaviruses.

The SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus variant most frequently detected in wastewater is XEC. It currently accounts for around half of all SARS-CoV-2 viral load detected.

Adapted from French by DeepL/sb

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.