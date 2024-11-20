Internet use in Switzerland differs according to gender

Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Internet use and its frequency differ significantly by gender in Switzerland. Men use the internet more frequently than women, according to the Federal Statistical Office.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

In the survey published on Tuesday, men were significantly more likely to have used the internet daily or several times a day in the past three months than women. However, the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) went on to say that this difference was exclusively attributable to the 60+ age group.

Within the other age groups between 15 and 59, no significant difference by gender was found. The same number of women as men also had advanced “information and data skills” as well as advanced skills in the areas of “communication and collaboration”, “problem solving”, “security” and “content creation”. However, there were also gender-specific differences here for people aged 60 and over.

At the same time, according to the FSO, gender equality has not yet been achieved in the relevant training courses and professions across all age groups. The low representation of women in STEM professions has existed for a long time.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

