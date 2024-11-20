Internet use in Switzerland differs according to gender

In the survey published on Tuesday, men were significantly more likely to have used the internet daily or several times a day in the past three months than women. However, the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) went on to say that this difference was exclusively attributable to the 60+ age group.
Within the other age groups between 15 and 59, no significant difference by gender was found. The same number of women as men also had advanced “information and data skills” as well as advanced skills in the areas of “communication and collaboration”, “problem solving”, “security” and “content creation”. However, there were also gender-specific differences here for people aged 60 and over.
At the same time, according to the FSO, gender equality has not yet been achieved in the relevant training courses and professions across all age groups. The low representation of women in STEM professions has existed for a long time.
Translated from German by DeepL/ts
