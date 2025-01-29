Swiss police officers union opposes disarmament plan in Lausanne

This comes after the city parliament decided that city police should no longer carry firearms during certain missions.
The Association of Swiss Police Officers has expressed serious concerns over the Green Party’s proposal, according to a press release on Tuesday. They argue that carrying weapons is a crucial part of police work, essential for protecting both the public and police officers.
Ilias Panchard, from the Green Party, submitted the proposal, arguing that carrying firearms hinders de-escalation efforts. He believes that only officers responding to shootings or violent crimes should be armed.
‘Limited ability to act’
The association disagrees, stating that police operations often involve unpredictable and potentially dangerous situations requiring swift and decisive action. They argue that without firearms, the safety of both officers and citizens would be severely compromised.
They also argue that removing firearms wouldn’t create a more peaceful society, but would significantly limit the police’s ability to respond in critical situations.
After the city parliament overwhelmingly approved the proposal two weeks ago, the city government must now come up with implementation plans. Pierre-Antoine Hildbrand, from the Radical-Liberal Party, responsible for safety in the city government, has sharply criticised the plans.
Meanwhile, the Radical-Liberal Party has launched a national petition against the “disarmament of the police” in response to the Lausanne initiative.
