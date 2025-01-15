European committee raises alarm over police violence in western Switzerland

The European Committee for the Prevention of Torture (CPT) has raised concerns about police practices and prison overcrowding in western Switzerland, citing “repeated allegations of physical mistreatment and excessive use of force” against people in custody.

The Council of Europe’s committee recently visited four cantons in western Switzerland and published a report flagging concerns about police practices and prison overcrowding. The report highlights allegations of dog bites, baton strikes, headbutts, punches, kicks and violent takedowns.

“The committee is still concerned that Swiss authorities haven’t implemented several of its recommendations, some of which were made a long time ago, despite the need for concrete measures,” the report states.

‘Police violence is an ongoing practice’

The allegations primarily came from foreign nationals, particularly during their arrests in the cantons of Geneva, Valais and Vaud. The CPT also visited canton Fribourg in March 2024.

+ Strasbourg court criticises Switzerland for police demo tactics

The report highlights a worrying number of “credible allegations” of deliberate mistreatment, particularly in canton Geneva, suggesting that “police violence is an ongoing practice”. The CPT recommends decisive measures to prevent and combat this issue. Prison overcrowding is also a major problem, especially in the cantons of Geneva and Vaud. During the visit, the occupancy rate at Bois-Mermet prison in Vaud was 166%, and at Champ-Dollon in Geneva, it was 132%.

The committee noted that overcrowding affects the detention conditions of inmates. Some inmates sharing cells didn’t have separate toilets, and most were locked in their cells for 22 to 23 hours with limited human contact. Overcrowding also impacts staff working conditions, though the report didn’t elaborate. The committee calls for a comprehensive strategy involving all stakeholders to tackle the issue.

Swiss government says legal framework is adequate

In its response to the report, the Swiss government provides detailed information on the CPT’s recommendations. The affected cantonal authorities assured that they do not tolerate mistreatment by law enforcement and that any abuses would be systematically reported and investigated.

To reduce prison overcrowding, the Federal Council, Switzerland’s

executive body, informed the CPT about planned measures, with alternative forms of punishment to be preferred as much as possible.

The Federal Council also argued that an arrest isn’t a deprivation of liberty in the strict sense, as it’s only a brief restriction for verification purposes. They added that the existing legal framework is sufficient to ensure procedural safeguards.

