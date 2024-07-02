Proportion of smokers falls in Switzerland

Some 24% of the Swiss population considers themselves smokers. Keystone / Christian Beutler

Fewer and fewer people are smoking in Switzerland. In 2022, 24% of the population aged 15 and over smoke, as reported by the Federal Statistical Office on Tuesday.

2 minutes

Keystone-ATS

The proportion of smokers has fallen by 3 percentage points since the last survey in 2017, wrote the Federal Statistical Office (FSO). Previously, the proportion had remained stable for a long time. According to the FSO, novel tobacco products or e-cigarettes are particularly popular among younger people: they were consumed by 17% of 15 to 24-year-olds in 2022.

Do you want to read our weekly top stories? Subscribe here.

The differences between the sexes have narrowed. Among men, the proportion of smokers fell by 10% since 1992 to 27% in 2022. Among women, it fell from around a quarter to a fifth in the same period. Among men, the proportion of smokers has fallen in all age groups, particularly among 15 to 24-year-olds. In the 65+ age group, however, the proportion of women smokers has increased.

+ Read more: Addiction experts alarmed by rise in young smokers

According to the FSO, the proportion of heavy smokers – 20 cigarettes or more per day – has more than halved in the last 30 years. Among adolescents and young adults in particular, the proportion of heavy smokers has fallen significantly from around a third in 1992 to 5% in 2022.

The level of education appears to influence the smoking rate. The most significant decrease was among people with a university degree or higher vocational training.

Translated from French by DeepL/jdp

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished… We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe