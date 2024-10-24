Swiss railways presents first fully-renovated ‘InterCity’ train

On Thursday, the Swiss Federal Railways presented its first fully renovated InterCity tilting train (ICN) at its workshop in Yverdon-les-Bains. The complete modernisation of the 44 train fleet will take until 2031.

This is the railway operator’s biggest modernisation of long-distance trains. Numerous technical and customer comfort improvements have been made, states the company in a press release.

Nicknamed the “Expo 02 trains”, the fleet of 44 ICN trains entered service in 2001. Having covered more than eight million kilometers each, they have now reached the halfway point of their lifecycle, and are benefiting from a comprehensive modernisation program. According to railway company, this will enable them to operate for another 20 years.

Not new but improved

Improvements and modernisations include a redesigned lighting concept, new upholstery, new seat padding, new carpets and new side tables with integrated electrical outlets. The dining car has also been upgraded with new tables and seats.

The family zone has also been refurbished, while the business area has had tables replaced. Even the toilets have been given a facelift. Cell phone reception has been improved, thanks to the installation of laser-perforated glass, and energy-saving measures have been introduced, according to Swiss Federal Railways.

Seat reservations are displayed electronically, and the customer information system has been overhauled. Finally, all bodywork has been given a new exterior paint finish.

The modernisation work began in 2021 at the industrial workshops in Yverdon-les-Bains and is scheduled to continue until 2031, according to the railway company. Some 150 employees are working on the project.

The first fully renovated ICN train is due to enter commercial service later this year, after a series of tests. The second such train should be operational in the first quarter of 2025. Subsequent trains will be renovated at a rate of around seven to eight trains a year. The company plans to invest just over CHF500 million in this extensive ICN renovation programme.

