Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Life & Aging

Swiss railways presents first fully-renovated ‘InterCity’ train

SBB: presentation of the first fully renovated ICN train
SBB: presentation of the first fully renovated ICN train Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss railways presents first fully-renovated ‘InterCity’ train
Listening: Swiss railways presents first fully-renovated ‘InterCity’ train

On Thursday, the Swiss Federal Railways presented its first fully renovated InterCity tilting train (ICN) at its workshop in Yverdon-les-Bains. The complete modernisation of the 44 train fleet will take until 2031.

This content was published on
3 minutes
Keystone-SDA

This is the railway operator’s biggest modernisation of long-distance trains. Numerous technical and customer comfort improvements have been made, states the company in a press release.

More

Nicknamed the “Expo 02 trains”, the fleet of 44 ICN trains entered service in 2001. Having covered more than eight million kilometers each, they have now reached the halfway point of their lifecycle, and are benefiting from a comprehensive modernisation program. According to railway company, this will enable them to operate for another 20 years.

Not new but improved

Improvements and modernisations include a redesigned lighting concept, new upholstery, new seat padding, new carpets and new side tables with integrated electrical outlets. The dining car has also been upgraded with new tables and seats.

The family zone has also been refurbished, while the business area has had tables replaced. Even the toilets have been given a facelift. Cell phone reception has been improved, thanks to the installation of laser-perforated glass, and energy-saving measures have been introduced, according to Swiss Federal Railways.

More
angry people on train

More

How to behave on a Swiss train

This content was published on Jump on, ride to your stop, hop off — without offending anybody. Sounds easy, but it’s not, warns a guru of Swiss transport etiquette.

Read more: How to behave on a Swiss train

Seat reservations are displayed electronically, and the customer information system has been overhauled. Finally, all bodywork has been given a new exterior paint finish.

The modernisation work began in 2021 at the industrial workshops in Yverdon-les-Bains and is scheduled to continue until 2031, according to the railway company. Some 150 employees are working on the project.

The first fully renovated ICN train is due to enter commercial service later this year, after a series of tests. The second such train should be operational in the first quarter of 2025. Subsequent trains will be renovated at a rate of around seven to eight trains a year. The company plans to invest just over CHF500 million in this extensive ICN renovation programme.

Adapted from French by DeepL/ac

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Anand Chandrasekhar

Should raw milk sales be banned or should consumers decide?

Swiss food regulations do not allow raw milk to be sold for direct consumption. However, a loophole allows 400 raw milk vending machines to do just that.

Join the discussion
48 Likes
36 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Emilie Ridard

Dear Swiss Abroad, what difficulties did you encounter when your foreign spouse applied for Swiss nationality?

Dear Swiss Abroad, what difficulties did you encounter when your foreign spouse applied for Swiss nationality? Tell us your experiences.

Join the discussion
7 Likes
21 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
267 Likes
168 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR