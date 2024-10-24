Swiss railways presents first fully-renovated ‘InterCity’ train
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Listening: Swiss railways presents first fully-renovated ‘InterCity’ train
On Thursday, the Swiss Federal Railways presented its first fully renovated InterCity tilting train (ICN) at its workshop in Yverdon-les-Bains. The complete modernisation of the 44 train fleet will take until 2031.
This content was published on
3 minutes
Keystone-SDA
Français
fr
CFF: présentation du premier train ICN entièrement rénové
Original
Nicknamed the “Expo 02 trains”, the fleet of 44 ICN trains entered service in 2001. Having covered more than eight million kilometers each, they have now reached the halfway point of their lifecycle, and are benefiting from a comprehensive modernisation program. According to railway company, this will enable them to operate for another 20 years.
Not new but improved
Improvements and modernisations include a redesigned lighting concept, new upholstery, new seat padding, new carpets and new side tables with integrated electrical outlets. The dining car has also been upgraded with new tables and seats.
The family zone has also been refurbished, while the business area has had tables replaced. Even the toilets have been given a facelift. Cell phone reception has been improved, thanks to the installation of laser-perforated glass, and energy-saving measures have been introduced, according to Swiss Federal Railways.
More
More
How to behave on a Swiss train
This content was published on
Jump on, ride to your stop, hop off — without offending anybody. Sounds easy, but it’s not, warns a guru of Swiss transport etiquette.
Seat reservations are displayed electronically, and the customer information system has been overhauled. Finally, all bodywork has been given a new exterior paint finish.
The modernisation work began in 2021 at the industrial workshops in Yverdon-les-Bains and is scheduled to continue until 2031, according to the railway company. Some 150 employees are working on the project.
The first fully renovated ICN train is due to enter commercial service later this year, after a series of tests. The second such train should be operational in the first quarter of 2025. Subsequent trains will be renovated at a rate of around seven to eight trains a year. The company plans to invest just over CHF500 million in this extensive ICN renovation programme.
Adapted from French by DeepL/ac
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
Popular Stories
More
Foreign affairs
Go to war or stay put? Ukrainian men in Switzerland face fresh dilemmas
Swiss government faces criticism over inclusion of electronic media in radio-TV law
This content was published on
Changes to Switzerland's Federal Radio and Television Act (RTVA) have been well received in a consultation process. Local and regional radio and TV stations should receive more money in the future.
Swiss ultra-conservative party hands in signatures against Eurovision 2025
This content was published on
The Swiss Federal Democratic Union (EDU) has handed in referendum signatures to seek a vote to prevent the Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) from taking place in Basel from May 13 to 17, 2025.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.