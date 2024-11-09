Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
News
Life & Aging

Swiss businesses losing billions due to Temu and Shein

Egger said low-cost competition poses a real threat to Swiss stores, but especially to those that are themselves in the low-price segment. Keystone-SDA
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss businesses are losing billions of francs a year as a result of the spread of Chinese online platforms Temu and Shein, says the director of the federation of Swiss retailers.

This content was published on
3 minutes
Keystone-SDA

Bernhard Egger, director of Handelsverband.swiss, was speaking at the Retail Forum in Zurich on Friday. He estimated that the turnover being siphoned off by Chinese competitors to be roughly CHF1 billion ($1.14 billion). “If you then consider that the equivalent value is often higher, it comes to CHF3 billion that Swiss retailers are losing,” Egger said.

In his view, low-cost competition, especially from China, poses a real threat to Swiss stores, but especially to those that are themselves in the low-price segment. “For companies active in higher price segments, with better quality, such suppliers are less of a competition,” he said.

Egger predicted growth for Swiss online commerce in the coming year and points to the roughly 10% expansion observed in the past four years. In his view, however, retailers will have to adapt to changes in their sales channels: social commerce, or selling through social media, is becoming increasingly important.

+ Online spending on the rise in Switzerland

“Tiktok is becoming the new Amazon,” he said. Tiktok, which is also Chinese-owned, now offers the entire sales process to online traders, from ordering to payment to logistics.

According to Egger, social commerce currently accounts for about 10-15% of Swiss online commerce: “We believe that this percentage will increase to about 25%, so this topic will continue to be of interest to us.”

An ever-present issue is also that of so-called hybrid shopping, that is, the mix of online and in-store shopping. According to Egger, the idea that this trend leads people to look at products in stores and then buy them on the internet at the best price is incorrect. “We also often see customers inquiring about a product online and then coming to the store to see it in person and buy it,” he concluded.

Translated from Italian with DeepL/gw

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

UNRWA provides emergency assistance to just over one million Palestine refugees, or about 75 per cent of all Palestine refugees in Gaza, who lack the financial means to cover their basic food.

More

Lazzarini: no alternative to UNRWA in Gaza

This content was published on The only alternative to the UN Palestinian agency’s work in Gaza is to allow Israel to run services there, Philippe Lazzarini, UNRWA Commissioner-General, told reporters in Geneva on Monday.

Read more: Lazzarini: no alternative to UNRWA in Gaza
Antibiotic use on the rise again in Switzerland

More

Rise in use of antibiotics in Switzerland

This content was published on The consumption of antibiotics has risen in Switzerland since the Covid-19 pandemic. However, compared to other European countries the Alpine country has one of the lowest levels of antibiotic usage.

Read more: Rise in use of antibiotics in Switzerland

