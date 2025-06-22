The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Switzerland ‘deeply alarmed’ by Middle East escalation

Photo of Donald Trump speaking in conference.
“I am gravely alarmed by the use of force by the United States against Iran today,” said the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. EPA/Carlos Barria / POOL
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Switzerland has voiced serious concern over the rising tensions in the Middle East. The foreign ministry is urging all sides to show maximum restraint and avoid further escalation.

“Switzerland is deeply alarmed by the dangerous escalation between Israel and Iran since June 13, including today’s attacks by the United States,” the foreign ministry wrote on X on Sunday.

The ministry also urged all sides to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure and to return to diplomacy without delay.

+Geneva nuclear talks: European ministers urge Iran to reopen dialogue with US

UN chief ‘alarmed’ by US strikes in Iran

“I am gravely alarmed by the use of force by the United States against Iran today,” said the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

+Without the US, nuclear talks between Iran and Europe make fragile progress

“This is a dangerous escalation in a region already on the edge – and a direct threat to international peace and security,” he wrote on X on Sunday.

