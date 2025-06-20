The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Swiss Abroad
Top stories
See all stories of this topic
Stay in touch with Switzerland
News
Medicine access

Swiss government plans to strengthen medical supplies

The Federal Council wants to strengthen medical supplies
The Federal Council wants to strengthen medical supplies Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss government plans to strengthen medical supplies
Listening: Swiss government plans to strengthen medical supplies

The Swiss government has put forward proposals to ensure a secure supply of medicaments for the population.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The proposals form a direct counter-proposal to a popular initiative on the subject.

+ Five ways Switzerland can tackle drugs shortages

Switzerland is faced with periodic shortages of certain products, often affecting cheap medicines and those whose patents have expired or generics.

These include painkillers, vaccines and antibiotics. Responsibility for the supply of these medicines lies primarily with the players in the healthcare system.

+ Why Switzerland is running out of pharmaceuticals

At present, the Confederation has no powers in this area. The direct counter-proposal now gives it the power to intervene in a targeted manner in the event of an imminent shortage, and focuses on four areas: monitoring the state of the market, procurement of medicines, economic incentives for production and international cooperation.

The consultation is open until October 10.

Translated from French by DeepL/mga

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.  

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

A smartphone displays the SWIplus app with news for Swiss citizens abroad. Next to it, a red banner with the text: ‘Stay connected with Switzerland’ and a call to download the app.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Marc Leutenegger

What are your experiences with housing shortages and rising property prices?

Switzerland is steering towards a housing crisis. Are there solutions?

Join the discussion
46 Likes
56 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Dorian Burkhalter

Is there a future for the humanitarian sector? What should it look like?

With key donors cutting aid budgets, the humanitarian sector faces a crisis. What strategies can organisations adopt to navigate this challenge?

Join the discussion
18 Likes
15 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

Train vs plane: would you take a direct train between London and Geneva?

Eurostar is planning to run direct trains from Britain to Germany and Switzerland from the early 2030s. Would you favour the train over the plane? If not, why not?

Join the discussion
9 Likes
3 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Heatwaves are getting hotter and hotter - temperature extremes are increasing

More

Swiss heatwaves getting more extreme

This content was published on Temperatures in Switzerland have risen at a faster pace in the last 50 years, with heatwaves warming significantly more than the average temperature.

Read more: Swiss heatwaves getting more extreme

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR