Keystone-SDA
Swiss police arrest two men crossing border with 30 kilos of cocaine
During a routine inspection, the Federal Customs and Border Security Office discovered 30 kilograms of cocaine hidden in a car.

Keystone-SDA

Two men have been reported to the public prosecutor’s office in canton Ticino for serious violations of the Narcotics Act.

The men were stopped on April 16, according to a statement from the Ticino public prosecutor’s office, the Ticino cantonal police and the Federal Customs and Border Security Office. The cocaine was found hidden in their car.

The two men were questioned and arrested after the discovery, the statement added. Initial findings by the cantonal public prosecutor’s office suggest the drugs were not intended for the Swiss market.

