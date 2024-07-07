Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Lithuanians unite in global anthem sing-along, from Ukraine frontline to Pacific

This content was published on
2 minutes

By Andrius Sytas

VILNIUS (Reuters) – From the Ukrainian frontline to the Pacific islands of Vanuatu, hundreds of thousands of Lithuanians simultaneously sang their national anthem on Saturday in an annual demonstration of unity.

The tradition, launched in 2009 to mark 1,000 years of history, unites the Central European nation of 2.9 million with its diaspora, estimated in hundreds of thousands.

Almost half of Lithuanians sang in 2009 in at least 56 places around the world, a Nordstat poll showed. It has since been repeated annually on July 6, at 9 p.m. Vilnius time (1800 GMT).

Raimundas Daubaras, who organised the first event in 2009, said he got the idea after hearing emigrees in Australia sing the song: “They sing the Lithuanian anthem very differently. For them, it’s about keeping the connection alive.”

In Vilnius on Saturday, over 65,000 people sang “Lithuania, our homeland, land of worthy heroes…” in an open-air square, as part of the final concert of a national song and dance festival.

In videos posted online, the anthem was sung by Lithuanian volunteers in the Ukrainian army at the frontline, endurance divers singing under a lake, and climbers in Georgia on the summit of Kazbegi, the second highest mountain in Caucasus.

Eimantas Kazlauskas, who has lived on the tiny Pacific Island nation of Vanuatu for the past six years, told Reuters in an email he had sung it under the Lithuanian flag, which locals had noted bears the same yellow-green-red colours as their own.

“Doing this, we feel that we are closer to our country, our families, our ancestors which fought for its independence,” he said.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
36 Likes
47 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How can democracy be enhanced in schools?

How can we improve democracy education to better prepare students for civic engagement?

Join the discussion
14 Likes
46 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What do you think Switzerland’s Alain Berset can bring to the Council of Europe?

The former interior minister is to become the first Swiss Secretary General of the Council of Europe – which issues should his five-year term focus on?

Join the discussion
24 Likes
24 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR