Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Malfunction shuts one of four units at Russian nuclear power plant

This content was published on
1 minute

MOSCOW (Reuters) – One of four power units at the Rostov nuclear power plant in southern Russia has been shut down due to a malfunction, the Russian energy ministry and state nuclear energy company Rosatom said on Tuesday.

Rosatom said the power unit had been automatically shut down due to a malfunction of the turbine generator.

“The reasons are being investigated, the radiation background is normal,” a Rosatom representative told Reuters.

According to Rosenergoatom, Rosatom’s subsidiary, another two power units at the Rostov station, located near Volgodonsk, were operating normally, while another unit was undergoing planned maintenance.

The energy ministry said temporary restrictions had been imposed on power usage in the south of the country because of the incident.

The Rostov nuclear plant is the largest energy-generating facility in southern Russia with a total capacity of 4,071 megawatts. It provides around 75% of the power generation in the Rostov region and is connected to the grid of other southern regions.

The south of Russia has been affected by an abnormal heatwave, which has caused mass power outages in several regions.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Veronica DeVore

Have you encountered “overtourism”? How should popular destinations deal with it?

Places like Venice or Barcelona, and destinations in the Swiss Alps, are struggling with an influx of tourists. What to do?

Join the discussion
4 Likes
62 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What do you think Switzerland’s Alain Berset can bring to the Council of Europe?

The former interior minister is to become the first Swiss Secretary General of the Council of Europe – which issues should his five-year term focus on?

Join the discussion
37 Likes
31 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Amal Mekki

How is your country dealing with the return of stolen artifacts? 

Western nations like Switzerland often have to deal with the process of recovering or returning looted artifacts which have been illegally imported. What’s the situation like in your country?

Join the discussion
5 Likes
14 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR