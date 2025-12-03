Most US Stocks Rise as Fed Bets Sink Bond Yields: Markets Wrap

8 minutes

(Bloomberg) — A slew of economic data did little to alter bets the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates in its final policy meeting of 2025, driving most US stocks higher while bond yields dropped alongside the dollar.

About 400 shares in the S&P 500 advanced, despite weakness in most megacaps. Microsoft Corp. sank 2.5% after the Information reported that the software maker has lowered expectations for getting business customers to spend money on new AI products. Treasuries rose across the curve, sending two-year yields below 3.5%. Bitcoin extended its rebound.

Subscribe to the Stock Movers Podcast on Apple, Spotify and other Podcast Platforms.

US companies shed payrolls in November by the most since early 2023, adding to concerns about a more pronounced weakening in the labor market. Separate data showed US services activity expanded at a slightly faster pace in November, while a measure of prices paid dropped to a seven-month low. Industrial production barely rose in September.

The S&P 500 was little changed. Macy’s Inc. fell on a disappointing profit forecast. Marvell Technology Inc. rallied after reassuring investors that its custom chip-design unit is winning repeat orders.

The yield on two-year Treasuries slipped three basis points to 3.48%. The dollar fell 0.3%. Bitcoin hovered near $93,000.

“This morning’s ADP data confirm what a lot of the doves are saying – it’s more important to focus on a weakening labor market than to worry about inflation in the 2-3% range (but still above the 2.0% target),” said Chris Zaccarelli at Northlight Asset Management. “Although there may be some dissents at next week’s Fed meeting, it is a sure thing that a 25 basis-point rate cut will be announced.”

But going forward is where things get more confusing, he said.

“Our expectation is that the doves will win out and we will see a number of rate cuts next year, but we think they may be more spaced out and potentially less cuts will be made than are currently being forecast, which is why we are bullish into the new year, but more cautious once we arrive in 2026,” he said.

Today’s ADP data keeps a December rate cut thoroughly in play, noted David Russell at TradeStation.

“Main street is hurting as months of uncertainty and tariffs take a toll. AI is supporting parts of the economy but many small businesses don’t benefit,” he said. “The fact wages aren’t falling suggests this is a crisis of confidence in parts of the economy, and not the result of an actual recession.”

“While it’s difficult to distinguish between -32,000 and flat job growth given the volatility of the estimate, the message is clear: US job creation has given another sign of stalling,” said Florian Ielpo at Lombard Odier Asset Management.

The latest jobs reading still appears to support the ongoing rally, fueled by a duration effect – lower long-term yields driven down by Fed cut expectations act as an apparent risk-on catalyst for equities, Ielpo noted.

“However, this is only superficial – the key question now is: what will the Fed actually do with this data given such a divided board of voters? Monday’s Industry ISM and today’s ADP report are screaming ‘cuts!’ and markets will likely echo this sentiment,” he said.

“The modest fall in the ADP payrolls measure in November, coming on the back of a similar message from the Fed’s Beige Book, should be enough to persuade the FOMC to vote for another cut next week,” said Stephen Brown, at Capital Economics.

Looking through the month-on-month volatility, however, Brown noted that the broader message from the alternative indicators appears to be that labor market conditions are stable rather than deteriorating markedly.

“Accordingly, the Fed is still likely to accompany a further cut next week with more hawkish messaging about the prospect for future loosening,” he said.

As Fed policymakers gather next week, the debate among officials will largely center on the job market and whether rates should be reduced for a third straight time.

While the latest government report showed a larger-than-expected rise in payrolls, the gain was concentrated in just a few industries. The unemployment rate ticked up to an almost four-year high, and there’s been a steady drumbeat of layoff news from companies.

“Right now, the data argues for additional Fed funds rate cuts. US labor demand is weak, consumer spending is showing early signs of cracking, and upside risks to inflation are fading,” said Elias Haddad at Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Corporate Highlights:

Macy’s Inc. declined after its profit forecast for the current quarter disappointed investors, overshadowing a solid lead-up to the holiday shopping season. Marvell Technology Inc. rallied after reassuring investors that its custom chip-design unit is winning repeat orders, signaling continued growth as the company benefits from runaway spending on AI computing. Delta Air Lines Inc. expects to take a $200 million profit hit in the final quarter after the carrier was forced to slash flights due to the recent record government shutdown. American Eagle Outfitters Inc. posted third-quarter results that outpaced expectations and raised its outlook as the apparel chain pivots quickly from weakness earlier this year. The London Stock Exchange Group Plc has agreed a deal with OpenAI that will give ChatGPT access to its licensed financial news and data. Uber Technologies Inc. is launching autonomous rides with Avride Inc. in Dallas as part of a previously announced partnership, marking the latest US city where the ride-hailing giant is offering such a service. Royal Bank of Canada beat estimates on strong results in its capital-markets and wealth-management divisions, capping off a year of brisk trading activity, and set higher targets for returns on shareholders’ capital. National Bank of Canada beat estimates on better-than-expected results at its capital-markets unit in the fiscal fourth quarter, a resurgence for the division after it posted strong results earlier in the year but missed forecasts in the previous quarter. Glencore Plc plans to boost annual copper production to about 1.6 million tons by 2035 as the miner seeks to reverse a slump in its output of the metal, but was also forced to lower its ambitions for next year. Hugo Boss AG forecast a decline in sales and earnings next year as the German fashion house seeks to recover from a challenging period by streamlining its product range and raising prices. Zara owner Inditex SA’s sales accelerated in November, highlighting its resilience in the face of weakening consumer sentiment that’s hitting many of its peers. Shares soared the most in five years. ByteDance Ltd.’s TikTok will invest more than 200 billion reais ($37.7 billion) to build a data center in Brazil, marking its first project in Latin America. At least three investors in a China Vanke Co. bond maturing this month have signaled to the embattled developer that they will oppose a plan to delay repayment, people familiar with the matter said. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 was little changed as of 10:03 a.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.1% The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3% The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.2% The MSCI World Index rose 0.2% Bloomberg Magnificent 7 Total Return Index rose 0.2% The Russell 2000 Index rose 0.7% Microsoft fell 2.5% Macy’s fell 0.7% Marvell Technology rose 6.6% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3% The euro rose 0.3% to $1.1658 The British pound rose 0.7% to $1.3307 The Japanese yen rose 0.2% to 155.58 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.3% to $92,834.07 Ether rose 3.5% to $3,102.67 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 4.07% Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.75% Britain’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 4.44% The yield on 2-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 3.49% The yield on 30-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 4.73% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1% to $59.24 a barrel Spot gold rose 0.1% to $4,211.62 an ounce ©2025 Bloomberg L.P.