October 18, 2019

Right, left, centre... That's how political parties are usually described. But where do they stand on the main themes dominating Swiss politics? Find out quickly in these seven graphs.

For each of the seven parties that currently make up a parliamentary groupexternal link, there's a corresponding "smartspider", i.e. the chart created by the smartvote platformexternal link. Each chart presents the party's positions on eight thematic axes, oriented towards key areas of political debate in Switzerland.

More specifically, the charts shows party attitudes towards the outside world, economic and financial policy, public order and security measures, migration, environmental protection, welfare and liberal society.

The scale for each axis of the graph ranges from a minimum of 0 to a maximum of 100. The higher the value, the stronger the party's support for the objective represented by the axis.

Do the profiles that emerge from the calculations of smartvote researchers correspond to how the parties actually define themselves? See what you think.

