A topsy-turvy year in pictures: Switzerland in 2020
One topic obviously overshadowed all others around the world this year. Images of masks – whether on a face or on a pavement – also filled Swiss media. But life carried on. Here are some of the most eye-catching and memorable pictures from the past 12 months in Switzerland.
This content was published on December 27, 2020 - 11:00
Big names continued to visit the little country – at least until various lockdown measures were imposed. There’s the shot of the Swiss president talking to Donald Trump, who clearly has other things on his mind and really doesn’t want to be there. And Greta Thunberg addressing her followers in what at first looks like a religious service.
Emotions range from the carefree happiness of kids in a lake to the defiance and determination of supporters of women’s rights.
However, the star of the show in Switzerland is of course the landscape, which once again was the perfect backdrop for awesome displays of natural beauty – and power. Mountains were the scene of raging torrents, but also serene sunsets.
