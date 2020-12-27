Navigation

A topsy-turvy year in pictures: Switzerland in 2020

  • This winter the tradition of "Silvesterchläuse" (New Year's Clauses) has been cancelled in many regions owing to Covid-19. Here, a Silvesterchlaus heads to Hundwil, eastern Switzerland, to wish local farmers all the best for the New Year. January 13. Keystone / Gian Ehrenzeller
  • US President Donald Trump and Swiss President Simonetta Sommaruga at the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Davos. January 21. AP
  • Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg gives a speech at a climate strike demonstration in Lausanne. January 17. Keystone / Gabriel Monnet
  • Chilling out on the frozen Schwarzsee in Fribourg. January 25. Keystone / Anthony Anex
  • A flash mob on the eve of International Women's Rights Day in Lausanne. March 7. Keystone / Jean-christophe Bott
  • Medical staff in the intensive care unit of the hospital in Sion. April 1. Keystone / Jean-christophe Bott
  • Elderly people are entertained by a circus clown in eastern Switzerland. They are staying in a hotel after coronavirus broke out in their care home. April 22. Keystone / Gian Ehrenzeller
  • Youngsters enjoy the hot summer in Lake Lucerne. June 24. Keystone / Urs Flueeler
  • Twenty or so beach guests sing a never-ending opera, "Sun and Sea", at the Zurich Theater Spektakel. August 13. Keystone / Ennio Leanza
  • Heavy rain hit the southern canton of Ticino in August. Keystone / Alessandro Crinari
  • Artist Barbara Kiener during her 24-hour performance "Löwenritt" in front of the Lion Monument in Lucerne. September 30. Keystone / Urs Flueeler
  • Health Minister Alain Berset leaves a media conference on the status of the Covid-19 pandemic. October 21. Keystone / Peter Schneider
  • Avoiding the crowds as the lifts open in Cari in Valle Leventina, canton Ticino. The federal government has said cantons can decide whether to keep ski resorts open despite the high number of coronavirus cases. December 19. Keystone / Alessandro Crinari

    One topic obviously overshadowed all others around the world this year. Images of masks – whether on a face or on a pavement – also filled Swiss media. But life carried on. Here are some of the most eye-catching and memorable pictures from the past 12 months in Switzerland.

    This content was published on December 27, 2020 - 11:00

    Big names continued to visit the little country – at least until various lockdown measures were imposed. There’s the shot of the Swiss president talking to Donald Trump, who clearly has other things on his mind and really doesn’t want to be there. And Greta Thunberg addressing her followers in what at first looks like a religious service.

    Emotions range from the carefree happiness of kids in a lake to the defiance and determination of supporters of women’s rights.

    However, the star of the show in Switzerland is of course the landscape, which once again was the perfect backdrop for awesome displays of natural beauty – and power. Mountains were the scene of raging torrents, but also serene sunsets.

    Season’s greetings from the SWI swissinfo.ch picture editors!

