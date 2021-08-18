International Geneva Atomic bomb exhibition in UN Geneva The Urakami church was the largest Catholic church in the Asia-Pacific region until its complete destruction by the atomic bomb the United States dropped on Nagasaki in 1945. There were calls to preserve the bombed church as a historical resource, but it was demolished in 1958. Coutesy of Nagasaki Atomic Bomb Museum Glass bottle deformed by the atomic bomb. Collection of Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum "Toward a World Free of Nuclear Weapons", a permanent exhibition of A-bomb materials, can be seen in Building E of the United Nations Office in Geneva. swissinfo.ch Exposure to the extreme heat caused a small plate to stick to another. Collection of Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum The head of an angel statue in Urakami church, Nagasaki, located 500 metres from the centre of the bomb explosion, known as the hypocentre. swissinfo.ch Melting mass of ceramic fragments Collection of Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum A woman whose kimono pattern was burned into her skin by the intense heat rays of the atomic bomb. Gonichi Kimura/Courtesy of Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum Roof tiles melted at temperatures of over 1200°C and were folded by the exposure to the extreme heat. Collection of Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum The atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima on August 6, 1945 destroyed the area within two kilometres of the hypocentre. By the end of that year, it had killed 140,000 people. Shigeo Hayashi/Courtesy of Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum This content was published on August 18, 2021 - 10:29 August 18, 2021 - 10:29 Other languages: 5 日本語 (ja) 国連の原爆被爆の展示 Deutsch (de) Dauerausstellung an den Vereinten Nationen in Genf Italiano (it) Mostra sulla bomba atomica all'ONU di Ginevra عربي (ar) معرض القنبلة النووية بمقر الأمم المتحدة بجنيف Français (fr) Exposition permanente sur la bombe atomique aux Nations unies à Genève More More The changing face of International Geneva Geneva, the original globalist city, remains a magnet for new organisations and initiatives, but it faces numerous challenges. Tags: Conflict Comments under this article have been turned off. You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us! If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch. Share this story
Comments under this article have been turned off. You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.