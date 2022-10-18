Bilingual studies at the University of Fribourg
In Fribourg, the only Swiss university offering a bilingual (French-German) education also runs a unique course to help students navigate the two tongues.This content was published on October 18, 2022 - 09:00
The “bilingual plus” course is on offer for law students at both Bachelor and Master level. Aside from developing better linguistic skills (in a professional context) in their second language, students also improve their multicultural capabilites.
We spoke to the programme director and some of the students to get a sense of what the course has to offer.
