Bilingual studies at the University of Fribourg

In Fribourg, the only Swiss university offering a bilingual (French-German) education also runs a unique course to help students navigate the two tongues.

This content was published on October 18, 2022 - 09:00

Céline Stegmüller

Céline Stegmüller and Jie Guo Zehnder

The “bilingual plus” course is on offer for law students at both Bachelor and Master level. Aside from developing better linguistic skills (in a professional context) in their second language, students also improve their multicultural capabilites.

We spoke to the programme director and some of the students to get a sense of what the course has to offer.