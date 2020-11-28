Bruno Barbey: photography as an universal language

Poland, 1979. Bruno Barbey / Magnum Photos

Corsica, 1976. Bruno Barbey / Magnum Photos

Kuwait, 1991. Bruno Barbey / Magnum Photos

Naples, 1962. Bruno Barbey / Magnum Photos

Auschwitz museum, 1981. Bruno Barbey / Magnum Photos

Nigeria, 1977. Bruno Barbey / Magnum Photos

Tokyo, Japan. 1971. Bruno Barbey / Magnum Photos

Chicago, USA. 1969. Bruno Barbey / Magnum Photos

The Rivière des Galets, Island of Réunion, 1991. Bruno Barbey / Magnum Photos

Ganesh festival, Mumbai, 1980. Bruno Barbey / Magnum Photos

Morocco-born Bruno Barbey, the globe-covering photographer who died earlier this month, learnt his trade at art college in Vevey, Switzerland, where he studied photography and graphic arts.

This content was published on November 28, 2020 - 11:00

Helen James Born in England, I've lived in Switzerland since 1994. I trained as a graphic designer in Zurich between 1997 – 2002. More recently I have moved on to work as photo editor and joined the team at swissinfo.ch in March 2017. More about the author | Multimedia

See in another language: 1 Português (pt) Bruno Barbey: a fotografia como linguagem universal

Barbey, who had dual French and Swiss citizenship, began working with the Magnum Photos agency in 1964, going on to become vice-president for Europe from 1978 to 1979 and then president of Magnum International from 1992 to 1995.

He worked on every continent, covering wars and conflicts in Nigeria, Vietnam, the Middle East, Cambodia, Northern Ireland, Iraq and Kuwait.

His work has appeared in the world’s major magazines and he published over 30 books.­­­­­

His death on November 9 at the age of 79 saddened his many admirers, with one Magnum colleague describing him as a “formidable visual architect”.