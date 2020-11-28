Bruno Barbey: photography as an universal language
Morocco-born Bruno Barbey, the globe-covering photographer who died earlier this month, learnt his trade at art college in Vevey, Switzerland, where he studied photography and graphic arts.
Barbey, who had dual French and Swiss citizenship, began working with the Magnum Photos agency in 1964, going on to become vice-president for Europe from 1978 to 1979 and then president of Magnum International from 1992 to 1995.
He worked on every continent, covering wars and conflicts in Nigeria, Vietnam, the Middle East, Cambodia, Northern Ireland, Iraq and Kuwait.
His work has appeared in the world’s major magazines and he published over 30 books.
His death on November 9 at the age of 79 saddened his many admirers, with one Magnum colleague describing him as a “formidable visual architect”.