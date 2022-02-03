History Concrete architecture in Switzerland The St Nicholas church in Hérémence by Walter Maria Förderer, 1968-1971. David Willen Apartments in Bern's diplomatic district, by Atelier 5, 1968-1970. Karin Bürki / HEARTBRUT Thurgau's answer to Le Corbusier's Unité d'habitation building in Marseille (left), the building on the right is by Georges-Pierre Dubois in Arbon, 1958-1960. Karin Bürki / HEARTBRUT Commercial centre and offices in Brugg, by Hans Ulrich Scherrer, 1971-1975. Karin Bürki / HEARTBRUT Lugano car park, by Carlo Cesarini, 1978. © Karin Bürki / HEARTBRUT The "La Conguinta" museum presents works by the sculptor Hans Josephson. Design by Peter Märkli and Stefan Bellwalder, Giornico, canton Ticino, 1989-1992. Karin Bürki / HEARTBRUT Congress Palace in Biel, by Max Schlup, 1961-1966. Karin Bürki / HEARTBRUT School of Design in Basel, by Hermann Baur, Franz Breuning and Arthur Dürig, 1956-1961. Karin Bürki / HEARTBRUT While the St Antoine church in Basel was being built, it was nicknamed the "silo of souls", design by Karl Moser, 1925-1927. Karin Bürki / HEARTBRUT Max Vogt was the in-house architect for the Swiss Federal Railways (CFF/SBB). Between 1957-1989, he designed around 200 buildings for the CFF/SBB. Photo of Altstetten train station in Zurich. Karin Bürki / HERATBRUT A control tower at Zurich train station, by Max Vogt, 1963-1966. Karin Bürki / HEARTBRUT Renovations to the Castelgrande in Bellinzona, by Aurelio Galfetti, 1984-1991. Karin Bürki / HEARTBRUT This content was published on February 3, 2022 - 09:00 February 3, 2022 - 09:00 swissinfo.ch Other languages: 3 Português (pt) Arquitetura com cimento na Suíça Français (fr) L'architecture du béton en Suisse عربي (ar) العمارة الخرسانية في سويسرا More More The fight for gender equality in Swiss art institutions Art museums are still mostly occupied by works made by men. Awareness has only recently been raised in Switzerland, stirring the cultural scene. Tags: Culture Contributions under this article have been turned off. You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us! If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch. Share this story
