Concrete architecture in Switzerland

  • The St Nicholas church in Hérémence by Walter Maria Förderer, 1968-1971. David Willen
  • Apartments in Bern's diplomatic district, by Atelier 5, 1968-1970. Karin Bürki / HEARTBRUT
  • Thurgau's answer to Le Corbusier's Unité d'habitation building in Marseille (left), the building on the right is by Georges-Pierre Dubois in Arbon, 1958-1960. Karin Bürki / HEARTBRUT
  • Commercial centre and offices in Brugg, by Hans Ulrich Scherrer, 1971-1975. Karin Bürki / HEARTBRUT
  • Lugano car park, by Carlo Cesarini, 1978. © Karin Bürki / HEARTBRUT
  • The "La Conguinta" museum presents works by the sculptor Hans Josephson. Design by Peter Märkli and Stefan Bellwalder, Giornico, canton Ticino, 1989-1992. Karin Bürki / HEARTBRUT
  • Congress Palace in Biel, by Max Schlup, 1961-1966. Karin Bürki / HEARTBRUT
  • School of Design in Basel, by Hermann Baur, Franz Breuning and Arthur Dürig, 1956-1961. Karin Bürki / HEARTBRUT
  • While the St Antoine church in Basel was being built, it was nicknamed the "silo of souls", design by Karl Moser, 1925-1927. Karin Bürki / HEARTBRUT
  • Max Vogt was the in-house architect for the Swiss Federal Railways (CFF/SBB). Between 1957-1989, he designed around 200 buildings for the CFF/SBB. Photo of Altstetten train station in Zurich. Karin Bürki / HERATBRUT
  • A control tower at Zurich train station, by Max Vogt, 1963-1966. Karin Bürki / HEARTBRUT
  • Renovations to the Castelgrande in Bellinzona, by Aurelio Galfetti, 1984-1991. Karin Bürki / HEARTBRUT
    This content was published on February 3, 2022 - 09:00
    swissinfo.ch

