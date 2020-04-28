On March 16, people in Switzerland were told to stay at home, and only leave if they really had to. All shops were closed except those selling food and drink, and everyone who could, had to work from home.



Unlike in some other countries, people were allowed out to get some fresh air and exercise and since April 27, the lockdown measures are being gradually eased. So how seriously did the Swiss population take the government’s instructions?



We visualised how far people in Switzerland travelled before and after the lockdown. Mobile phone data was used by the company Intervista to compile the information source on behalf of ETH Zurich and the statistical office of the canton of Zurich.

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

External Content Subscribe to the Swiss Connection on iTunes