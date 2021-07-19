The Swiss woman who made a splash in Boston

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Swiss architect Renata von Tscharner has spent over two decades championing the cause of the Charles River in Massachusetts.

This content was published on July 19, 2021 - 15:00

Susan Misicka

Not content to mind her own business, Susan studied journalism in Boston so she’d have the perfect excuse to put herself in other people’s shoes and worlds. When not writing, she presents and produces podcasts and videos. More from this author | English Department

In 2000, she founded the Charles River Conservancy (CRC)External link, a nonprofit group dedicated to improving the urban parklands along the waterfront.

Having grown up swimming in the River Rhine in Basel, Renata wants to get people swimming in the once badly-polluted Charles. The CRC is developing plans for a swim park that would give Bostonians the chance to enjoy the river that inspired the song “Dirty Water” by The StandellsExternal link.

This gallery shows Renata on both sides of the “big pond”:

Renata with her daughter (right) swimming in the Aare River in Bern Courtesy of RvT

Renata shortly after she moved to the US Courtesy of RvT

On the Weeks Bridge spanning the Charles River and connecting Boston and Cambridge Courtesy of Charles River Conservancy

Renata windsurfing on the Charles Courtesy of RvT

Renata jumping into the Charles in 2005 Matthew J. Lee of the Boston Globe

Renata at the Conservancy’s City Splash event in 2017 Aram Boghosian

Renata and Olympic Swimmer Alex Meyer at the Conservancy’s City Splash event in 2017 Aram Boghosian

Renata also got the wheels rolling on the Lynch Family Skatepark, situated near the Cambridge side of the river swissinfo.ch

Renata and gala guests at Renata’s retirement gala in 2018 Paige Brown Photography 2017

Renata surveying the section of the Charles River where she hopes a swim park can be built swissinfo.ch

This artistic rendering shows how a swim park could fit within the urban landscape of Boston. Stantec, Charles River Conservancy

Renata also consulted on this travelling exhibition on urban swimming:

External Content



