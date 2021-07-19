The Swiss woman who made a splash in Boston
Swiss architect Renata von Tscharner has spent over two decades championing the cause of the Charles River in Massachusetts.This content was published on July 19, 2021 - 15:00
In 2000, she founded the Charles River Conservancy (CRC)External link, a nonprofit group dedicated to improving the urban parklands along the waterfront.
Having grown up swimming in the River Rhine in Basel, Renata wants to get people swimming in the once badly-polluted Charles. The CRC is developing plans for a swim park that would give Bostonians the chance to enjoy the river that inspired the song “Dirty Water” by The StandellsExternal link.
