How robot cars may transport freight under Switzerland

Cargo sous terrain, or underground cargo, is a futuristic Swiss freight project aimed at relieving pressure off existing roads and other infrastructure.

This content was published on June 4, 2021 - 09:48

The plan is to build a 500-kilometre network of tunnels linking production sites and logistics hubs in Switzerland’s biggest cities. Electric driverless vehicles will transport goods from hub to hub below ground.

The private ventureExternal link, which is planned for completion in 2045, is expected to cost CHF30-35 billion ($33-38 billion). But first a law overseeing the project must be passed by the Swiss parliament.