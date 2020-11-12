The war on stolen artefacts
Switzerland was once a hot destination for stolen cultural artefacts. But now it's working closely with the Italian authorities to secure the return of treasures.
The latest handover was in October: the Swiss gave the Italian embassy in Bern 27 objects of huge historic and artistic value. These included 26 Etruscan artefacts from a private collection and a 2,000-year-old marble bust, found at the Geneva free port.
The illicit trafficking of cultural artefacts is the world’s third-largest illegal market, after drugs and weapons. Countries such as Italy, which has a rich cultural heritage, have been working hard for decades to stop it.
As the Lugano lawyer and expert in art law Dario Jucker explains, stolen cultural property represents a vast illegal market.
