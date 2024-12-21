Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
News
Multinational Companies

Most Swiss companies consider sustainability in supplier selection

80 percent of companies choose sustainable suppliers
80 percent of companies choose sustainable suppliers Keystone-SDA
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Most Swiss companies consider sustainability in supplier selection
Listening: Most Swiss companies consider sustainability in supplier selection

The majority of large listed Swiss companies pay attention to sustainability when choosing their suppliers. This puts Switzerland ahead of companies in Germany, but slightly behind those in Austria.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

Specifically, 80% of companies in the Swiss Market Index (SMI) selected their suppliers based at least in part on environmental or social criteria in the 2023 reporting year. This was the result of a study by Kirchhoff Consult and Swiss auditing firm BDO.

In the Austrian benchmark index ATX, 90% of companies report such selection criteria, while in the German benchmark index DAX 40, the figure is 68%. “The integration of sustainable principles into supplier relationships is an essential lever for assuming holistic responsibility in the value chain,” say the authors of the study.

More

However, sustainability is not equally important when selecting suppliers in all sectors: according to the study, sustainability criteria play a subordinate role in the automotive and pharmaceutical industries in particular.

For the study, the Swiss auditing firm BDO and the German consulting firm Kirchhoff Consult analysed the annual and sustainability reports of listed companies from the DACH region for the year 2023.

Translated from German by DeepL/jdp

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

