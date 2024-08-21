Bayer pharmaceutical group cuts 150 jobs in Basel

According to the spokeswoman, the job cuts will mainly affect the Consumer Health division, headquartered in Basel. These cuts should be completed by 2025. A social plan has been put in place, according to the NZZ.
Bayer is known to be in crisis, the German group having cut more than 3,000 jobs worldwide since the beginning of the year. A total of 96,600 people were still employed by Bayer at the end of June.
With these measures, the company aims to save €2 billion a year from 2026, and €500 million already this year. “We are well on the way to achieving both targets,” said Group CEO Bill Anderson at the start of August when presenting the half-year results.
More
Debate
Hosted by:
Samuel Jaberg
How should we tackle the shortage of skilled workers in Switzerland?
Are you also affected in your company or your field of work? Tell us about your experiences!
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
Popular Stories
More
Banking & Fintech
Explainer: how stock market plunges impact Switzerland
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.