Swiss prosecutor hits Glencore with multi-million franc fine
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Listening: Swiss prosecutor hits Glencore with multi-million franc fine
The Swiss federal prosecutor has sentenced commodities group Glencore to a fine of CHF2 million in connection with a corruption affair in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). It also imposed a compensation claim of $150 million.
This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA
Deutsch
de
Bundesanwaltschaft verurteilt Glencore zu Millionenstrafe
Original
According to the penalty order published on Monday by the Office of the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) and Glencore, Glencore had not taken the necessary precautions to prevent the bribery of a Congolese public official by a business partner in 2011.
Glencore does not admit to the findings, but is refraining from contesting the penalty order out of an interest “in settling the matter”, the company announced.
The affair is related to the acquisition of minority stakes in two mining companies in the Democratic Republic of Congo in 2011. Glencore had already reached a settlement with the African country in 2022, which included a payment of $180 million.
Translated from German by DeepL/mga
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
Popular Stories
More
Life & Aging
Why liberal Switzerland is opposed to the Sarco suicide capsule
Swiss government has refused protection status S to almost 2,500 people
This content was published on
The reasons given for these refusals are that there is an alternative form of protection in another country, or that the people concerned were not entitled to this status.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.