The vanilla connection – from Madagascar fields to Swiss flavors

A worker at a vanilla company based in Sambava, Madagascar, shows a bundle of brown pods. Gianluigi Guercia / Swissinfo.ch

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Why is vanilla so expensive? In our documentary, The vanilla connection - from Madagascar fields to Swiss flavors, we uncover the tumultuous journey of this beloved spice, from the lush fields of Madagascar to high-end products on the global market.

1 minute

Dominique Soguel Multimedia journalist reporting for the International Geneva beat and supporting editorial quality control in the English department. Swiss-Chilean multimedia journalist with two decades of reporting experience in the US, Europe and the Middle East, with occasional assignments in South America and Africa. I enjoy investigative and long-form stories, and have also worked in breaking news and every format in between. Carlo Pisani

I am a Visual Storytelling Producer specialising in long-form and serialised multimedia productions. I collaborate with journalists to improve tools and workflows across languages, ensure content style compliance, and lead the research and implementation of innovative visual techniques. Born in Italy and raised in Africa, I now call Switzerland home. I studied film directing at the Italian National Film School and worked as a documentary editor and director/producer in Berlin and Vienna. I specialise in crafting multimedia into engaging narratives. Gianluigi Guercia

We learn that vanilla comes at a high cost not just for consumers but also for the environment and livelihoods of farmers. In the lush region of Sava, we meet farmers such as Jean Marco, who face the harsh realities of fluctuating prices, theft and crop diseases, all while striving to provide for their families. And Jean Patrick – a success story amid market booms and busts.

External Content

See how traders scramble to secure the spice in remote villages and how the high demand for vanilla drives deforestation and creates economic strain in local communities. We show you the intricate process of cultivating and curing vanilla, revealing the labor-intensive efforts behind each fragrant pod.

Join us as we unpack why vanilla costs so much and document the challenges and triumphs of those who bring this exquisite but delicate spice to market.

Project editor Virginie Mangin/ts

Field production assistant and translator: Tsiresena Manjakahery