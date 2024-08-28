Pilatus Aircraft to open a new service center in Florida

Swiss aircraft manufacturer Pilatus announced the opening of a new sales and service center in Bradenton, Florida. The financial details of the project were not specified.

“The 5,000-square-meter hangar will be used for maintenance work, spare parts distribution and the delivery of new PC-12 and PC-24 aircraft. A further 1,600 square metres will be reserved for workshops and administration,” stated a press release on Tuesday.

The new site – due to be operational by mid-2026 – is part of a contract signed with Sarasota Bradenton International Airport (KSRQ) for around 17 hectares of land.

Pilatus already has a final assembly plant in the US state of Colorado. “The additional site has no impact on existing jobs at the Stans headquarters,” says the company.

