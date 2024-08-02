Sika acquires Dominican concrete products firm Vinaldom

This acquisition strengthens Sika’s presence in the Caribbean region, adding a sixth plant to its operations, as stated in a press release on Friday. The takeover also opens up “significant cross-selling opportunities.”
Sika is now well positioned to benefit from growth trends in the infrastructure and commercial construction sectors in the Dominican Republic. All employees of Vinaldom, founded in 1968, will be retained.
Translated from German by DeepL/amva
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
Popular Stories
More
Life & Aging
Why liberal Switzerland is opposed to the Sarco suicide capsule
Swiss duo wins bronze in Olympic double sculls rowing
This content was published on
Andrin Gulich and Roman Röösli clinched the bronze medal in the double sculls at the Olympic rowing regattas. Meanwhile, the lightweight double sculls team of Jan Schäuble and Raphael Ahumada finished fourth.
Chiara Leone wins Switzerland’s first gold in Paris Olympics
This content was published on
Chiara Leone became an Olympic gold medallist in the 50m air rifle three-position match. The 26-year-old from canton Aargau, who placed third in the qualification, was among the leaders from the start of the final.
Mityukov wins third medal for Switzerland at Paris Olympics
This content was published on
Roman Mityukov secured his third Swiss medal at the Paris Summer Games with a bronze in the 200m backstroke. Just two days after his 24th birthday, the Geneva swimmer gifted himself a belated present.
Rural and urban Switzerland unite to celebrate National Day
This content was published on
Several hundred people gathered on the Rütli meadow in Canton Uri to celebrate Swiss National Day on August 1, focusing on the unity that binds Switzerland's diverse regions.
World’s largest Swiss flag displayed on Säntis for August 1
This content was published on
The world's largest Swiss flag was once again unfurled on the Säntis mountain the day before the national holiday. Last year, the event was postponed due to unstable weather and strong winds.
Davos restaurant tenant convicted of racial discrimination
This content was published on
The tenant of the Pischa mountain restaurant in Davos has been sentenced to a conditional fine for racial discrimination after he refused to rent sledges to Jewish guests.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.