Multinational companies

Electricity bills slashed to bailout struggling Swiss steelworks

Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss lawmakers have agreed to slash electricity bills at four struggling steel and aluminum plants in a rare bailout of a strategically important industry.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

Both parliamentary chambers have voted in favor of amending the Electricity Supply Act. Following the decision, the law now stipulates that iron, steel and light metal foundries “of strategic importance” will receive financial relief under certain conditions.

+ Read about the Swiss steel industry in crisis

The Stahl Gerlafingen and Steeltec steelworks, plus the canton Valais aluminum foundries Constellium and Novelis are the beneficiaries.

They are to be exempted from part of the electricity grid usage fees for four years. This discount is to be paid for jointly by all electricity consumers.

The companies must fulfill various conditions to receive the bridging aid. As the Senate tightened these conditions on Monday, the bill will return to the House of Representatives.

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

