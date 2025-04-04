Listening: Swiss pharma sector could face steep US tariffs
According to US President Donald Trump, foreign pharmaceutical players will soon also have to brace themselves for steep tariffs. These would be introduced soon, Trump told journalists on board the presidential aircraft Air Force One.
This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA
Deutsch
de
Trump: Zölle bald auch auf Pharmaprodukte und Halbleiterchips
Original
Trump announced tariffs of 10% on most US imports on Wednesday. However, he is imposing significantly higher tariffs on numerous countries with which the US has a large trade deficit, including Switzerland at 32%. However, some goods, including pharmaceuticals, have been temporarily exempted.
Healthcare stocks fell across the board on Friday. Shares of Sandoz, Novartis, Alcon, Straumann, Lonza Roche and Sonova lost up to 3.8%. Traders pointed to Trump’s latest statements on possible pharmaceutical tariffs. Initially, it had looked as if pharmaceutical products would be spared, which had supported the shares of companies such as Lonza and Novartis on Thursday.
Adapted from German by DeepL/ac
How we work
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. A journalist then briefly reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team.
Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out the short survey on this page to help us understand your needs.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.