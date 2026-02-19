Nestlé Sees Sales, Volume Growth as CEO Revamps Foodmaker

(Bloomberg) — Nestlé SA sales growth will likely quicken this year as new Chief Executive Officer Philipp Navratil reshapes the company, cuts costs and seeks to win market share.

Organic revenue will rise between 3% and 4% in 2026, the maker of Nespresso coffee and Purina cat chow said Thursday. That compares with the 3.2% estimate of analysts and last year’s growth of 3.5%.

Real internal growth — a key measure of volumes closely watched by analysts and investors – will also accelerate in 2026, the company forecast.

Navratil has endured a torrid start since taking over the top job in September following the ouster of his predecessor over an undisclosed office romance. He is in the midst of slashing 16,000 jobs, or about 6% of the global workforce, reorganizing the business around four core divisions, and managing the biggest infant formula recall in the company’s history.

A key part of Navratil’s strategy also involves carving out or disposing of parts of its portfolio no longer seen as core. Navratil confirmed that Nestlé is in advanced negotiations to sell its remaining ice cream business, which includes brands like D’Onofrio, Real Dairy, Parlour and Lafrutta, to its Froneri joint venture with PAI Partners, confirming a story by Bloomberg.

The potential disposal will help further streamline Nestlé’s portfolio, continuing a years-long retreat from slower-growth and capital-intensive businesses as management doubles down on coffee and pet care.

Shares of Nestlé rose as much as 4.5% in early trading. The stock is up about 3.5% since the start of the year.

Navratil said the company has worked quickly to handle the largest product recall in its history after contaminated ingredients forced it to pull baby formula in more than 60 countries.

“We lost no time and decided to recall immediately. We were surprised that others took longer to act,” Navratil said in a media call on Thursday. “A recall is never something you want to do – but if you have to, you need to do it fast.”

Other producers like Danone have been affected by the same supply chain issue, first identified by Nestlé.

Navratil and Chairman Pablo Isla — both in place less than six months – are under pressure from investors keen for a turnaround. Navratil is the third CEO of the Swiss-based company in the past two years, an unheard of level of turnover in the senior ranks at Nestlé. Since taking over Nestlé has updated management incentives, targets and compensation structures to “drive a performance culture,” Navratil said Thursday.

Isla is also the first outsider in the role as chairman and announced a board shake-up on Wednesday as he works to steady Nestlé after last year’s governance crisis. The company nominated former Swiss National Bank chief Thomas Jordan and Procter & Gamble executive Fatima Francisco to strengthen oversight and sharpen decision-making.

