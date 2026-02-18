Nestlé Weighs Reducing Exposure to Ice Cream Business

(Bloomberg) — Nestlé SA is considering further reducing its footprint in the ice cream business, as new Chief Executive Officer Philipp Navratil reviews the company’s sprawling operations, people with knowledge of the matter said.

The Swiss food giant has been studying possibilities including cutting its stake in Froneri, an ice cream joint venture with private equity firm PAI Partners which includes brands like Häagen-Dazs and Mövenpick, according to the people. It could also consider selling some of its remaining fully-owned ice cream operations to the Froneri venture, one of the people said.

Deliberations are ongoing and there’s no certainty a deal will eventually materialize. PAI could opt to increase its stake in Froneri if Nestlé decides to cut its holding, or the Swiss group could sell part of its Froneri stake to another investor like the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, according to some of the people.

Representatives for Nestlé and ADIA declined to comment, while a spokesperson for PAI didn’t respond to queries.

Nestlé had long been known as one of the world’s largest ice cream makers until Froneri took over most of the business. The Swiss food company still sells ice cream in some local markets that are not part of Froneri.

PAI raised billions last year to be able to hold on to Froneri for longer. ADIA came in as a new minority investor at the time, in a deal that valued the firm at about €15 billion ($17.7 billion) including debt.

Shares of Nestlé are close to their lowest level in eight years and before Wednesday had dropped about 40% from a peak in 2022. By contrast, main competitors Danone SA and Unilever Plc have gained more than 20% over the same time period.

Nestlé is grappling with an infant formula contamination crisis, alongside Danone and Groupe Lactalis. It’s expected to report results later this week, and analysts have forecast lackluster earnings, though investors are likely to focus on its plans for the path ahead and details on divestments.

