Nestle Sees Sales, Volume Growth as CEO Revamps Foodmaker

2 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Nestlé SA said sales growth will likely quicken this year as new Chief Executive Officer Philipp Navratil seeks to revitalize the Swiss foodmaker.

Revenue will rise between 3% and 4% on an organic basis in 2026, the maker of Nespresso coffee and Purina cat chow said Thursday. That compares with the 3.2% estimate of analysts and last year’s growth of 3.5%.

Real internal growth — a key measure of volumes closely watched by analysts and investors – will accelerate in 2026, the company forecast.

Navratil stepped into the top job last September after his predecessor was ousted over an undisclosed office romance. A month later, he announced a plan to slash 16,000 jobs, or about 6% of the global workforce. On Thursday, he laid out a strategy to reorganize the company around four core divisions — pet care, coffee, nutrition, and food and snacking — while centralizing functions such as marketing.

The company is also in advanced negotiations to sell its remaining ice cream business to its Froneri joint venture with PAI Partners, it said, confirming a story by Bloomberg.

The CEO inherited a company under strain. Weak volumes, bloated costs and tepid demand pushed the shares last year to their lowest level in eight years. Recently, the company has been embroiled in the largest product recall in its history after contaminated ingredients forced it to pull baby formula in more than 60 countries.

Navratil and Chairman Pablo Isla — both in place less than six months – are under pressure from investors keen for a turnaround. Navratil is the third CEO of the Swiss-based company in the past two years, an unheard of level of turnover in the senior ranks at Nestlé.

Isla is the first outsider in the role as chairman and announced a board shake-up on Wednesday as he works to steady Nestlé after last year’s governance crisis. The company nominated former Swiss National Bank chief Thomas Jordan and Procter & Gamble executive Fatima Francisco to strengthen oversight and sharpen decision-making.

(Updates with details throughout)

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.